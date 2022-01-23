Former Auburn linebacker Romello Height announced Sunday he is transferring to Southern California.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound rising junior posted his commitment on social media after an official visit with the Trojans.

"Fight on!" Height wrote on Twitter along with a photo of himself in a USC uniform.

Height, from Dublin, Ga., had 18 tackles (three for losses) in nine games with the Tigers in 2021. He appeared in one game the previous season.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.