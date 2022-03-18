Auburn forward Jaylin Williams could miss the Tigers' second-round NCAA Tournament game against Miami on Sunday due to a possible concussion.

Williams collided with teammate Walker Kessler in the first half of second-seeded Auburn's easy 80-61 win over No. 15 Jacksonville State in the first round Friday in Greenville, S.C.

Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said Williams needed some dental work, as well.

"They are going to have to obviously evaluate him and he's going to have to go through a concussion protocol because of the hit," Pearl said. "So we really don't know."

Williams, a junior, is averaging 5.4 points and 2.6 rebounds in 32 games off the bench this season. He scored eight points on 3-for-3 shooting before exiting the Friday game.

--Field Level Media

