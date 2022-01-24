Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Auburn leaped over Gonzaga to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll on Monday, the first time in program history the Tigers have occupied the top spot.
The Tigers (18-1) earned 45 first-place votes to Gonzaga's 15 on the strength of a victory over Kentucky on Saturday. Gonzaga (15-2) played just once, defeating conference foe San Francisco.
Arizona (16-1) remains at No. 3 while Baylor (17-2) moved up a spot to No. 4. Kansas (16-2) breaks into the top 5 after two conference road wins, including at Oklahoma.
Purdue (16-3) dropped two spots to No. 6. UCLA (13-2) and Houston (17-2) are tied for seventh while Duke (15-3) drops to No. 9. Michigan State (15-3) rose four spots to round out the top 10.
Iowa State (14-5) managed to remain in the Top 25 despite two losses last week and losing four of its last five. The Cyclones dropped eight spots to No. 23.
By virtue of a win over LSU, Tennessee (13-5) was the week's top riser -- six spots to No. 18.
Marquette (No. 22) and Davidson (No. 25) enter the poll this week.
Loyola-Chicago and Texas fell out of the poll. The Longhorns were upset by Kansas State at home last week.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.