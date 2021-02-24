Federico Coria and qualifier Facundo Bagnis both won all-Argentine matches Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open.
Bagnis beat eighth-seeded Federico Delbonis 6-4, 7-5, and Coria rallied past wild-card entrant Francisco Cerundolo 1-6, 6-2, 6-4.
In the day's other second-round matches, second-seeded Benoit Paire of France routed Chilean wild-card entrant Nicolas Jarry 6-2, 6-4, and Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik eliminated another Chilean wild-card entrant, Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera, 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
Top-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina will oppose Italy's Marco Cecchinato in a second-round match on Thursday.
Open Sud de France
Sixth-seeded Ugo Humbert survived a three-tiebreaker match to reach the quarterfinals in Montpellier, France. Humbert edged Dutch qualifier Tallon Griekspoor 6-7 (4), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (5).
Griekspoor blew three match points while serving at 5-4 in the second set, having broken serve for a 4-2 lead. The first and third sets included no service breaks, and Griekspoor saved eight of the nine break points on his serve overall.
Also advancing to the quarterfinals were second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium and seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy. Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene, Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina and French qualifier Gregoire Barrere won first-round matches.
Singapore Tennis Open
Fourth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan needed just 54 minutes to beat Turkish qualifier Altug Celikbilek 6-2, 6-2 and advance to the quarterfinals in Singapore.
Third-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia and fifth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan also won their second-round matches in straight sets. Australia's Alexei Popyrin booked a quarterfinal berth with a 6-1, 5-7, 6-3 win over Bulgarian wild-card entrant Adrian Andreev.
In first-round play, eighth-seeded Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea edged U.S. qualifier Thai-Son Kwiatkowski 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Australian wild-card entrant Matthew Ebden and Italy's Roberto Marcora also won first-round matches.
--Field Level Media
