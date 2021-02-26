The top two seeds were eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open on Friday, and three Argentines advanced to the semifinals.
Fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain knocked out top-seeded Argentine Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Ramos-Vinolas' semifinal opponent will be Argentine qualifier Facundo Bagnis, who routed Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik 6-1, 6-2.
Argentina's Federico Coria upset second-seeded Benoit Paire of France 6-3, 6-2. Coria will square off in the semifinals with Argentine qualifier
Juan Manuel Cerundolo, who defeated seventh-seeded Brazilian Thiago Monteiro 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.
Open Sud de France
Top-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain won 88 percent of his first-serve points en route to a 6-3, 6-3 quarterfinal win over fifth-seeded Frenchman Ugo Humbert at Montpellier, France.
Neither player saved a break point in the match, but Bautista Agut faced just one break point while Humbert faced four.
Bautista Agut's semifinal foe will be German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk, who beat Austria's Dennis Novak 6-4, 6-1. The other semifinal will feature second-seeded David Goffin of Belgium, who defeated seventh-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-4, and Belarus' Egor Gerasimov, who rallied past Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Singapore Tennis Open
Sixth-seeded Radu Albot of Moldova produced a 5-0 advantage in aces en route to a 6-3, 6-4 win over top-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France in the quarterfinals at Singapore.
Next up for Albot is a semifinal meeting with fourth-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who topped fifth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-3, 6-2.
On the other half of the bracket, third-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia beat eighth-seeded Soonwoo Kwon of South Korea 6-2, 2-6, 7-5, and Alexei Popyrin won an all-Australian quarterfinal against Matthew Ebden, 6-4, 7-6 (7).
--Field Level Media
