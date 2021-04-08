Top-seeded Daniel Evans of England fell in three sets to Italian Lorenzo Musetti on the clay courts of the Sardegna Open on Thursday in Cagliari, Italy.

Musetti won 6-1, 1-6, 7-6 (8).

Australian and No. 6 seed John Millman was also upset, losing 6-3, 6-3 to Laslo Djere of Serbia.

Third-seeded Lorenzo Sonego of Italy defeated Gilles Simon of France in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Also, Germany's Yannick Hanfmann defeated Marco Cecchinato of Italy 7-5, 6-1.

Andalucia Open

Third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway advanced with a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Italy's Gianluca Mager in Marbella, Spain.

In other action, Carlos Alcaraz needed three sets to upset fellow Spanish countryman Feliciano Lopez 4-6, 6-2, 6-4. Spaniard Jaume Munar defeated Italy's Fabio Fognini, the No. 2 seed, 6-2, 6-1, and Ilya Ivashka upset No. 5 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, 6-1, 6-3.

