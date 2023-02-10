Sixth-seeded J.J. Wolf upset second-seeded Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in an all-U.S. quarterfinal match at the Dallas Open on Friday.
In another all-American matchup, top-seeded Taylor Fritz got past seventh-seeded Marcos Giron 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3.
Wolf's semifinal foe will be fifth-seeded John Isner of the United States, who downed Ecuador's Emilio Gomez 7-6 (8), 7-5. Fritz will square off with either China's Yibing Wu or eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino of France in the other semifinal.
Wolf won 82 percent of his first-serve points and saved 82 percent (9 of 11) of Tiafoe's break-point opportunities. He is through to the semifinals of an event for the first time since finishing as runner-up in Florence, Italy, in October. That was his first appearance in an ATP Tour final.
Cordoba Open
Reigning champion Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain advanced to the semifinals for the third year in a row at Cordoba, Argentina, beating Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-4, 2-6, 6-1.
Ramos-Vinolas, who is seeded third, broke serve three times in the final set to pull away for the win.
Sixth-seeded Federico Coria of Argentina will oppose Ramos-Vinolas next after advancing when second-seeded Argentine Francisco Cerundolo was forced to retire from their quarterfinal due to a leg injury. Coria led 6-3, 3-0, when Cerundolo stopped the match.
Bolivian qualifier Hugo Dellien rallied past Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-0. Dellien's semifinal foe will be fourth-seeded Argentine Sebastian Baez, who eliminated Chile's Tomas Barrios Vera 6-1, 3-6, 6-1.
Open Sud de France
Unseeded U.S. player Maxime Cressy beat third-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia 7-6 (2), 6-4, to advance to the semifinals in Montpellier, France.
Cressy produced an 18-6 advantage in aces, though that number was offset somewhat by his 8-1 edge in double faults.
Next up for Cressy is the tournament's top seed, Holger Rune of Denmark. Rune slipped past France's Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5).
The other semifinal will feature second-seeded Jannik Sinner, who beat Italian countryman Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-2, and 18-year-old wild-card entrant Arthur Fils, who won an all-French matchup with Quentin Halys 7-6 (3), 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.