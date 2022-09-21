French wild card Gilles Simon, who plans to retire after the 2022 season, won his first-round match against Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 6-3 on Tuesday at the Moselle Open in Metz, France.
Simon won the indoor hard-court event in his home nation in 2010, 2013 and 2018. He has not won a tournament since June 2019, but got off to a strong start in Metz by winning 23 of his 31 first-service points (74.2 percent) and 11 of 18 second-service points (61.1 percent).
The only seeded player in action Tuesday was Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, the No. 5 seed. He advanced when Belgian qualifier Zizou Bergs -- who was leading 6-4, 2-1 -- had to retire.
France's Arthur Rinderknech outlasted Spain's Jaume Munar 6-2, 2-6, 7-5. Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland beat the Czech Republic's Jiri Lehecka 6-4, 6-4.
San Diego Open
In a matchup of two American qualifiers, Mitchell Krueger took down Christopher Eubanks 6-4, 6-4 in the first round at San Diego.
Krueger, who will face Australian seventh seed James Duckworth in the second round, won a hefty 34 of his 39 first-service points (87.2 percent). Eubanks served nine aces and saved five of seven break points but committed four double faults.
Japan's Taro Daniel dispatched American qualifier Emilio Nava 6-4, 6-3. Daniel will draw No. 1 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the next round.
In the night session, two San Diego natives squared off, with fifth-seeded Brandon Nakashima topping wild-card entrant Zachary Svajda 7-5, 7-6 (5).
Denis Kudla of the United States rolled past Spanish wild-card entrant Fernando Verdasco 6-3, 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.