Arthur Cazaux upset eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino in a battle of Frenchmen 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the first round of the Gonet Gevena Open on Monday in Switzerland.
The victory came in the 18-year-old Cazaux's first ATP tour-level match of his career. Cazaux, a wild-card entrant, racked up 10 aces while winning in two hours and 27 minutes.
Germany's Dominik Koepfer also recorded an upset by posting a 6-7 (8), 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory over seventh-seeded Benoit Paire of France. In other matches, American Tennys Sandgren beat Italy's Salvatore Caruso 6-3, 6-4 and Spain's Pablo Andujar cruised to a 6-0, 6-4 victory over Australia's Jordan Thompson.
Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon
American Sebastian Korda knocked off France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert 7-6 (5), 6-4 in a first-round match at Lyon, France.
The match was delayed by rain at 5-4 in the second set before Korda completed the victory in one hour, 51 minutes. Herbert was hurt by nine double faults.
In other matches, Brit Cameron Norrie posted a 7-5, 6-3 win over France's Corentin Moutet, Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene defeated France's Gilles Simon 6-2, 6-3 and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka was a 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 winner over France's Ugo Humbert.
--Field Level Media
