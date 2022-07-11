Americans Steve Johnson and Jack Sock opened the Infosys Hall of Fame Open with straight-set wins Monday in Newport, R.I.

Johnson, who won the tournament in 2018, beat countryman Stefan Kozlov 7-5, 6-3. Johnson out-aced Kozlov 6-0 and won a dominant 31 of 37 first-service points (83.8 percent).

Meanwhile, Sock topped Radu Albot of Moldova 6-1, 7-6 (2). Sock saved four of five break points, including two set points down 6-5 in the second set to ensure a tiebreak.

In an all-Australian duel, Jason Kubler defeated Jordan Thompson 6-2, 6-3, and Germany's Peter Gojowczyk topped Ugo Humbert of France 7-5, 6-4.

Nordea Open

Fifth seed Pablo Carreno Busta took down Swiss qualifier Stan Wawrinka 7-5, 6-4 in the first round in Bastad, Sweden.

Carreno Busta coped with Wawrinka's 10 aces and controlled the match, winning 30 of 35 first-service points (85.7 percent) and never facing a break point.

Laslo Djere of Serbia beat Italian Lorenzo Musetti 6-3, 7-5, and Swedish wild card Elias Ymer was a 6-4, 7-6 (5) winner over German Daniel Altmaier.

--Field Level Media

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription