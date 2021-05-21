Second-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas needed just 66 minutes to post a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka on Friday in the quarterfinals of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon in France.
Tsitsipas converted 81.1 percent of his first-serve points while coasting into the semifinals. He will next face Italy's Lorenzo Musetti, who was a 6-3, 7-6 (2) winner over Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene.
Eighth-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov defeated Frenchmen Richard Gasquet 6-1, 7-6 (3). Brit Cameron Norrie held a 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 lead over France's Arthur Rinderknech when play was suspended by rain, and the match will be completed Saturday with the winner facing Khachanov.
Gonet Geneva Open
Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada recorded eight aces while notching a 6-4, 7-5 victory over qualifier Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay to reach the final in Switzerland.
Shapovalov will face third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway in the title match. Ruud converted 79.3 percent of his first-serve points while dispatching Spain's Pablo Andujar 6-3, 6-2 in the other semifinal.
Shapovalov and Ruud are both 22 and each will be looking for his second career title.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.