Italy's Stefano Travaglia pulled off an upset Monday as the Plava Laguna Croatia Open began in Umag, beating sixth-seeded Jaume Munar of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (1).
Travaglia won 73 percent of his first-serve points and converted four of his seven break-point opportunities. Munar won just 58 percent on his first serve and went 2-for-7 on break-point chances.
In other first-round matches, Radu Albot of Moldova rallied past Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 thanks to a strong performance on return points (43/95). Spain's Carlos Taberner dumped Croatia's Nino Serdarusic 6-2, 6-2.
The event's top four seeds, No. 1 Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, No. 2 Dusan Lajovic of Serbia, No. 3 Filip Krajinovic and No. 4 Richard Gasquet of France, received first-round byes.
Swiss Open Gstaad
Sixth-seed Benoit Paire of France was among the first-round winners in Gstaad, Switzerland, topping Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik 6-3, 7-6 (2). Paire was a perfect 8-for-8 in saving break points.
Spain's Feliciano Lopez, the No. 8 seed, held a 6-4, 4-6, 6-5 lead on Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler before Huesler retired.
Other opening-round winners were Australia's Marc Polmans, the Czech Republic's Vit Kopriva, Belgium's Zizou Bergs and Sweden's Mikael Ymer.
Top-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada, second-seeded Roberto Baustista Agut of Spain, third-seeded Casper Ruud of Norway and fourth-seeded Cristian Garin on Chile had first-round byes.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.