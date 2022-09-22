Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka served eight aces while posting a 7-6 (1), 6-2 victory over Joao Sousa of Portugal on Wednesday in the first round of the Moselle Open in Metz, France.
Wawrinka, formerly ranked No. 3 in the world, will face top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the second round. Another former World No. 3, Austria's Dominic Thiem, beat Frenchman Richard Gasquet 6-3, 7-6 (3).
Seventh-seeded Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan advanced in three sets over Evan Furness of France, while a pair of top 10 seeds were upset. Sweden's Mikael Ymer defeated eighth-seeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 7-5, 6-0, and in the lone second-round match, Sebastian Korda recorded a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over third-seeded Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
San Diego Open
Third-seeded Marcos Giron of the United States and seventh-seeded James Duckworth of Australia became the first two players to advance to the quarterfinals in San Diego.
Giron downed Argentina's Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4, 6-3, and Duckworth eliminated U.S. qualifier Mitchell Krueger 6-3, 7-6 (4).
The final four first-round matches were also played on Wednesday. Sixth-seeded Alejandro Tabilo of Chile beat the United States' Steve Johnson 7-5, 6-2. Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan topped Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-3, 7-5, and the United States' Mackenzie McDonald routed Switzerland's Henri Laaksonen 6-0, 6-2.
Christopher O'Connell won an all-Australian matchup when Jason Kubler resigned before the third set. Kubler took the first set 6-4 and lost the second set 6-3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.