The top four seeds, playing their second match of the day, all lost their quarterfinal matches in three sets on Friday at the weather-delayed Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell.
The full third round and quarterfinal slates were contested Friday due to previous weather issues.
In the quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 5-7, 6-2. Eighth-seeded Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta knocked out second-seeded Christian Ruud of Norway 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3, saving three match points in the second set before taking the tiebreaker on his sixth set point.
Sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina rallied past third-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, and 10th-seeded Alex de Minaur of Australia defeated fourth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
In the semifinals on Saturday, Schwartzman will oppose Carreno Busta, and Alcaraz will meet de Minaur.
Serbia Open
Second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia and sixth-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy advanced to a semifinal matchup with wins in Belgrade, Serbia.
Rublev got past Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 6-3, 6-3, and Fognini downed Germany's Oscar Otte 7-5, 6-4.
The other Saturday semifinal will feature top-seeded Novak Djokovic of Serbia and third-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia.
