All four seeded players in action Tuesday at the Citi Open in Washington survived the round of 32, although No. 7 Karen Khachanov and No. 8 Botic van de Zandschulp needed three hard-fought sets to defeat qualifiers.
Khachanov, of Russia, defeated Germany's Dominik Koepfer 6-7 (3), 7-5, 6-4 in second-round play. Khachanov, who is ranked 24th in the world, advanced in part by recording nine aces to Koepfer's five and double-faulting only three times to Koepfer's seven.
van de Zandschulp, of the Netherlands, had an even more difficult time with Croatia's Borna Gojo, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (5) 6-4, in a match that lasted three hours and seven minutes.
Gojo survived a match point in the second set and forced a tiebreaker, then won that when he won four points van de Zandschulp's serve.
Elsewhere in the second round, top-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia, who is ranked eighth in the world, put away Great Britain's Jack Draper 6-4, 6-2.
In a matchup of Brits, the 16th-seed, Daniel Evans, needed just over an hour to defeat Kyle Edmund 6-1, 6-2.
Australia's Nick Kyrgios won his first-round match, topping the United States' Marcos Giron 6-3, 6-2.
Abierto de Tenis Mifel
In Los Cabos, Mexico, eighth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina won his first set against Australia's Jason Kubler before dropping the final two and the first-round match, 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-1.
Wild-card entrant Alex Hernandez of Mexico advanced by beating Nicolas Barrientos of Colombia 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Two more seeded players, No. 6 Brandon Nakashima of the U.S. and No. 7 Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia, were set to play later Tuesday night. Nakashima was to face Japanese qualifier Kaichi Uchida, while Kokkinakis was to meet Spain's Fernando Verdasco.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.