Argentina's Sebastian Baez captured his first ATP Tour title Sunday with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of fifth-seeded Francis Tiafoe at the Millennium Estoril Open in Portugal.

Baez, 21, saved three of four break points and served the only four aces in the one-hour and 14-minute final.

Tiafoe, 24, who had been seeking his second tour trophy, broke Baez's serve in the first game of the match but could not maintain the early momentum. He saved only one of five break points.

BMW Open

Denmark's Holger Rune capped his birthday week with his first ATP Tour title in Munich, Germany.

Eighth-seeded Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands was leading 4-3 in the first set when he was forced to retire due to an aching chest.

Rune, who turned 19 on Friday, became the third-youngest Munich champion in the Open Era. The wild-card entry did not drop a set during the tournament.

--Field Level Media

