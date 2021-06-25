Unseeded American Sam Querrey will seek his first ATP Tour title since 2017 on Saturday when he faces top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the Mallorca Championships final in Spain.
Querrey hammered 18 aces and saved the only break point he faced in a 6-4, 6-3 victory in 70 minutes against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.
Medvedev had to rally for a 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win in the other semifinal against No. 4 seed Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. Medvedev is trying to win his first tour-level grass-court title.
Medvedev, 25, won his only previous meeting against Querrey, 33, taking a 6-3, 7-5 decision in the round of 32 on the grass at Eastbourne in 2017.
Viking International Eastbourne
No. 2 seed Alex de Minaur of Australia and No. 3 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy will meet for the grass-court title in England on Saturday.
De Minaur eliminated South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon 6-3, 7-6 (2) in 81 minutes, winning 74 percent (28 of 38) of his first-service points.
Sonego had a tougher time with Australian Max Purcell in the other semifinal, advancing to his second final of 2021 with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory in one hour, 38 minutes. Sonego converted all four of his break chances.
De Minaur, 22, won the only previous match against Sonego, 26, a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the round of 32 at The Rolex Paris Masters in 2020.
--Field Level Media
