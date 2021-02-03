Daniil Medvedev clinched Russia's spot in the ATP Cup semifinals Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-4 victory against Japan's Kei Nishikori in Melbourne.
The World No. 4 struck nine aces and 19 winners and converted four of six break points. Medvedev, who closed out 2020 with back-to-back titles at the Rolex Paris Masters and Nitto ATP Finals, has a 12-match winning streak.
Earlier in the day, teammate Andrey Rublev rolled to a 6-1, 6-3 win against Yoshihito Nishioka. Japan avoided the sweep with a victory in the doubles match, as Ben McLachlan and Nishioka posted a 4-6, 6-3, 12-10 win against Evgeny Donskoy and Aslan Karatsev.
Italy also advanced to the final four with a victory against France. Fabio Fognini defeated Benoit Paire, 6-1, 7-6 (2), and Matteo Berrettini took down Gael Monfils, 6-4, 6-2. The French won the doubles match, with Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin beating Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori, 6-3, 6-4.
The remaining schedule for all events in Melbourne is in question after a worker at one of the quarantine hotels tested positive for COVID-19.
Great Ocean Road Open
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, the ATP's 2020 Newcomer of the Year, recorded the biggest win of his career with a 6-3, 6-3 upset of top-seeded David Goffin of Belgium at the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne.
The 17-year-old Alcaraz converted six of seven break points and finished off his first win against a top-15 opponent in 73 minutes, improving his record to 5-0 at all levels this year.
His countryman Mario Vilella Martinez was also an upset winner, 7-5, 6-3, against No. 5 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia. No. 2 Karen Khachanov fired 11 aces in a 7-6 (5), 6-3 defeat of Australia's Max Purcell. No. 8 Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan outlasted Australia's Christopher O'Connell 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 6-4. South Africa's Kevin Anderson had 13 aces in a 6-4, 6-2 win over Germany's Cedrik-Marcel Stebe.
Murray River Open
Top-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory over Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin at the Murray River Open in Melbourne.
Wawrinka tallied 14 aces, won 81 percent of his first-serve points and saved four of five break points to win in one hour and 56 minutes.
Other winners included No. 2 seed Grigor Dimitrov, who dispatched Australia's Andrew Harris 6-3, 6-3. No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada, a 6-3, 6-1 victory against Japan's Yuichi Sugita. Sixth-seeded American Taylor Fritz was a 6-2, 6-1 winner over Argentina's Federico Coria. France's Corentin Moutet upset No. 12 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, 6-4, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
