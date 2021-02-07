Russians Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev capped a dominating week with straight sets victories against Italy to win the ATP Cup in Melbourne on Sunday.
Medvedev clinched the title with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Matteo Berrettini after Rublev torched Fabio Fognini 6-1, 6-2 in the other singles match.
The Russian duo won all eight of their singles matches, dropping just two sets between them.
Medvedev, ranked No. 4, has now won 14 straight matches -- including titles at the Rolex Paris Masters and the Nitto ATP Finals.
Great Ocean Road Open
Fourth-seeded Italian teen Jannik Sinner outlasted compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-6 (4) 6-4 to earn his second ATP title at the Great Ocean Road Open in Melbourne.
Sinner, 19, is the youngest two-time winner since Novak Djokovic picked up his second title in 2006. He is also the youngest to win consecutive events since Rafael Nadal in 2005.
Sinner, ranked 36th in the world, most recently won the Sofia Open in November and is on a 10-match winning streak.
Murray River Open
No. 8 seed Daniel Evans of Great Britain earned his maiden ATP title with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over No. 3 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in the final of the Murray River Open in Melbourne.
Evans converted five of his eight break opportunities in cruising to victory in one hour, 17 minutes.
Auger-Aliassime is now 0-for-7 in tour-level finals, without a single set to his credit.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.