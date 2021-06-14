No. 5 seed Roger Federer began his grass-court season with a 7-6 (4), 7-5 win against Ilya Ivashka of Belarus in first-round action Monday at the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.
The 39-year-old Swiss star did not lose his serve, picking up the only service break of the match in the final game of the 95-minute contest. He'll face either Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime or Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.
American Sebastian Korda knocked off No. 6 seed Roberto Bautista-Agut of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (0). Australia's Jordan Thompson defeated Germany's Daniel Altmaier 6-2, 7-6 (4). American Marcos Giron eliminated Canada's Vasek Pospisil 7-6 (4), 7-6 (6). Corentin Moutet of France advanced when No. 7 seed David Goffin of Belgium retired after the second set due to injury.
cinch Championships
British wildcard entry Jack Draper saved two set points en route to a 7-6 (6), 7-6 (2) upset of third-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner in the opening round in London.
Draper lost the first four games in the battle of 19-year-olds before mounting a comeback. Sinner blew a 6-4 lead in the first-set tiebreak and had trouble with Draper's big serve (11 aces).
In other action, No. 5 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia held off Chile's Alejandro Tabilo 3-6, 6-4, 6-2. Serbian qualifier Viktor Troicki defeated No. 7 seed Lorenzo Sonego of Italy 6-4, 6-4. Australia's John Millman outlasted American Reilly Opelka 7-6 (4), 5-7, 7-6 (6). Britain's Cameron Norrie rallied for a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas. Other winners included France's Adrian Mannarino and Spain's Feliciano Lopez.
--Field Level Media
