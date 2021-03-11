Second-seeded Roger Federer lost his second match back after an absence of more than a year, falling to Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.
Basilashvili topped the Swiss great 3-6, 6-1, 7-5, fighting off a match point in the final set, but Federer said he was encouraged by his game after being sidelined because of knee surgery since February 2020.
"I'm happy how I played today. I'm happy how I did yesterday," Federer, 39, said. "I'm happy I (am) back on the tour. I'm pleased I came here to Doha. So it's really, really a positive return for me. I'm really happy."
Two other top seeds fell as well. No. 5 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain eliminated top seed Dominic Thiem of Austria 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4, and unseeded American Taylor Fritz dropped No. 4 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada 5-7, 6-3, 7-5.
Third-seeded Russian Andrey Rublev advanced in a walkover for the second straight day when Hungarian Marton Fucsovics pulled out with a lower back injury.
Open 13 Provence
Top-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev used his dominant serve to defeat Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-2, 6-4 to advance to the quarterfinals at Marseille, France. Medvedev slammed six aces and never faced a break point in the 85-minute match.
The second seed, Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, also made quick work of his opponent, eliminating Frenchman Lucas Pouille 6-2, 6-3.
In the day's upset, Arthur Rinderknech of France ousted seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain, 3-6, 6-1, 6-2. Another Frenchman, Pierre-Hugues Herbert, used 14 aces to beat Brit Cameron Norrie 6-3, 6-4.
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
A pair of unseeded players pulled off upsets to move into the quarterfinals at Santiago, Chile.
Qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas of Peru defeated seventh-seeded Federico Coria of Argentina 6-4, 7-6 (2) to advance. Also winning was Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia, who knocked out third seeded Pablo Andujar of Spain 6-1, 7-6 (7).
Another Spaniard, Roberto Carballes Baena defeated 19-year-old Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina 6-2, 6-0 in one hour, 24 minutes. In the last quarterfinal, top-seeded Cristian Garin won an all Chilean matchup against qualifier Alejandro Tabilo, 6-2, 6-2.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.