Felix Auger-Aliassime rallied Wednesday to defeat fifth-seeded Roger Federer 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Noventi Open in Halle, Germany.
The 20-year-old Canadian struck 13 aces and 37 total winners and only lost his serve once against the Swiss star, a 10-time champion of the grass-court tournament. Auger-Aliassime will next face American Marcos Giron, who also came from behind to beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff, 6-7 (1), 6-3, 6-4.
No. 4 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia was a 6-4, 6-4 winner over Australia's Jordan Thompson and Germany's Phillipp Kohlschreiber defeated Corentin Moutet of France, 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the day's other matches.
cinch Championships
No. 4 seed Alex De Minaur eliminated fellow Australian John Millman 6-1, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals in London, improving to 3-0 in their head-to-head series.
De Minaur broke Millman's serve five times in the 63-minute match. His next opponent will be Croatia's Marin Cilic, who knocked out No. 8 Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-3, 7-6 (4).
De Minaur's doubles partner, Cameron Norrie of Great Britain, also advanced to the final eight with a 7-5, 6-2 win against No. 5 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia. Norrie's quarterfinal opponent will be countryman Jack Draper, who edged Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 7-6 (5), 7-6 (0).
--Field Level Media
