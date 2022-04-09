Third-seeded Reilly Opelka defeated Dutch qualifier Gijs Brouwer 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Men's Clay Court Championship in Houston on Friday.

The win sets up a semifinal showdown with Nick Kyrgios of Australia, who advanced in a walkover after Michael Mmoh withdrew with a right adductor strain.

Opelka drilled four aces in the win, needing just one hour, 19 minutes.

Fourth-seeded Josh Isner advanced to the semis with a 6-4, 2-6, 6-3 win over fellow American Frances Tiafoe in two hours. Isner recorded 16 aces in the win.

Isner will face fifth-seeded Cristian Garin of Chile, who defeated Taylor Fritz 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in two hours, 44 minutes.

Grand Prix Hassan II

Slovakian Alex Molcan rallied to upset No. 6 seed Botic Van De Zandschulp 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the quarterfinals at Marrakech, Morocco.

Molcan overcame Van De Zandschulp's eight aces to win in one hour, 48 minutes.

Eighth-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia advanced to the semifinals with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

Federico Coria of Argentina defeated Richard Gasquet of France 6-7 (1), 6-1, 6-4 and German David Goffin beat Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-0.

--Field Level Media

