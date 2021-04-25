Top-seeded Spaniard Rafael Nadal saved a championship point and outlasted No. 2 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5 on Sunday to win the Barcelona Open for a record-extending 12th time.
It is the 61st tour-level title on clay for Nadal, who was on the brink of defeat trailing 4-5 and 30-40 in the deciding set before winning the final three games of the three-hour, 38-minute battle.
Tsitsipas, who fought off two championship points in the second set to force the decider, fell to 2-7 against Nadal. Nadal also defeated Tsitsipas in the 2018 Barcelona final.
Serbia Open
No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy fired nine aces and won the title in Belgrade with a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (0) victory against No. 3 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia.
The 25-year-old Berrettini broke Karatsev three times during the two-hour, 30-minute match and improved to 4-1 in ATP Tour finals, winning his first title since the 2019 Stuttgart Open.
After stunning World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, Karatsev came up short in his bid for his second title in 2021 (Dubai).
--Field Level Media
