All four qualifiers in action Tuesday at the Argentina Open earned first-round wins in Buenos Aires.
In an all-Argentine matchup, qualifier Francisco Cerundolo topped Federico Coria 6-4, 7-5. Qualifier Lukas Klein beat Slovakian countryman Andrej Martin 6-4, 6-3. Spanish qualifier Jaume Munar got past Argentine wild-card entrant Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-6 (5), 6-3, and Indian qualifier Sumit Nagal routed Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-2, 6-0.
Other first-round winners were fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe of the United States, Federico Delbonis of Argentina and Gianluca Mager of Italy. Of the day's eight matches, on Ramos-Vinolas' win went three sets.
ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament
Qualifier Jeremy Chardy eked out a tight win over French countryman Ugo Humbert in the first round at Rotterdam, Netherlands, prevailing 4-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4).
Russia's Karen Khachanov eliminated eighth-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland 6-4, 7-5, but the other two seeds who played Tuesday earned straight-set wins. Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece topped Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 7-6 (4), 7-5, and fourth-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated U.S. qualifier Marcos Giron 7-6 (1), 6-3.
Croatia's Borna Coric, Australia's Alex de Minaur and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz also won in straight sets.
