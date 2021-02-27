Qualifier Juan Manuel Cerundolo defeated countryman Federico Coria in an all-Argentine semifinal Saturday to advance to the finals of the Cordoba (Argentina) Open.
Cerundolo will face fifth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain, who defeated Argentine Facundo Bagnis 7-5, 5-7, 6-3 in the other semi. Ramos-Vinolas needed nearly three hours to advance to the final.
Cerundolo defeated Coria 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in two hours, nine minutes.
Open Sud de France
The top two seeds will meet in Sunday's final as No. 1 Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain won in straight sets and No. 2 David Goffin of Belgium needed three sets to advance at Montpellier, France.
Agut defeated Germany's Peter Gojowczyk 7-5, 6-1 in one hour, 14 minutes.
Goffin needed nearly another full hour to dispatch Egor Gerasimov of Belarus 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Singapore Tennis Open
Australian Alexei Popyrin upset third-seeded Marin Cilic in straight sets in the semifinals at Singapore.
Popyrin will face Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, who defeated Moldova's Radu Albot 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the other semi.
Popyrin defeated Cilic 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) in a near-two-hour match.
--Field Level Media
