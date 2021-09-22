Second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain posted a 7-5, 6-2 win over Sweden's Mikael Ymer on Wednesday in a second-round match at the Moselle Open in Metz, France.
Fifth-seeded Lorenzo Sonego was not as fortunate, however. Denmark's Holger Rune rebounded from a first-set loss to secure a 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-4 win over the Italian.
Also, Britain's Andy Murray won his second-round match Wednesday while Germany's Peter Hojowczyk and Frenchman Lucas Pouille were victorious in their respective first-round clashes. Murray recorded a 6-3, 6-3 win over Canadian Vasek Pospisil, Gojowczyk notched a 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Frenchman Antoine Hoang and Pouille seized a 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 triumph over Canadian Brayden Schnur.
Astana Open
Fifth-seeded John Millman of Australia worked three sets for the second straight day before posting a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Spain's Jaume Munar in a second-round match in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Millman, who won in 3 hours, 9 minutes on Wednesday, also needed a rally to defeat qualifier Dmitry Popko 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday.
Seventh-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia secured a 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 win over Italian Lorenzo Musetti in a second-round match, while eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka of Belarus cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over wild card Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan.
--Field Level Media
