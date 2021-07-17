Second-seeded Pablo Carreno Busta from Spain defeated Federico Delbonis of Argentina 7-6 (2), 6-3 on Saturday at the Hamburg European Open to advance to the final on Sunday.
The 29-year-old Busta was perfect (4 of 4) saving break points and had a big advantage in second serve opportunities, winning 70 percent (compared to 48 percent for his opponent).
Busta will face No. 6 Filip Krajinovic, who defeated fellow Serbian Laslo Djere 6-4, 6-2. Krajinovic won 74 percent (37 of 50) of his service points against Djere.
Nordea Open
Top seed Casper Ruud dumped Roberto Carballes Baena of Spain 6-1, 6-4 to reach the final of the Nordea Open in Bastad, Sweden.
The Norwegian was strong on returns and notched two aces in the victory. Baena had four double faults.
In the other semifinal, Argentina's Federico Coria cruised 6-2, 6-1 against Yannick Hanfmann of Germany, winning a combined 29 points on serve returns.
Hall of Fame Open
In an upset at Newport, R.I., No. 8 seed Kevin Anderson of South Africa defeated No. 1 Alexander Bublik from Russia 4-6, 7-6 (3), 7-5 to make the Hall of Fame Open final.
Alexander recorded 20 aces in the win.
He'll face American Jenson Brooksby, who upset No. 7 seed Jordan Thompson of Australia. Brooksby won 6-3, 7-6 (3), earning 40 first serve points on 49 opportunities.
--Field Level Media
