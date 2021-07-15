Spain's Pablo Carrena Busta defeated countryman Carlos Taberner 7-5, 6-3 Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals of the Hamburg European Open in Germany.
The second seed will play No. 5 seed and Serbian Dusan Lajovic, a 6-4, 6-7 (2), 6-3 winner over Slovakia's Alex Molcan.
Argentina's Federico Delbonis ousted fourth-seeded Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain 6-3, 7-6 (4). Also, France's Benoit Paire downed Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas 7-5, 7-6 (8).
Hall of Fame Open
Top-seeded Alexander Bublik and Kevin Anderson advanced in Newport, R.I., and will play each other in the semifinals.
Kazakhstan's Bublik defeated Taipei's Jason Jung 6-2, 6-4 in the quarterfinals while Anderson rallied to beat American Jack Sock 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4.
Nordea Open
Third-seeded Fabio Fognini of Italy was ousted while top-seeded Casper Ruud easily advanced in Bastad, Sweden.
Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena defeated Fognini 6-3, 1-6, 6-4. Norway's Ruud made quick work of Dane wild card Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune 6-0, 6-2.
Also, Norbert Gombos was a straight-sets winner as was qualifier Henri Laaksonen.
--Field Level Media
