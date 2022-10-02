Top seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia defeated No. 2 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia 6-3, 6-4 in an hour and 35 minutes Sunday to win the Tel Aviv Watergen Open in Israel.
Djokovic did not lose a set in his first ATP tournament since winning Wimbledon. He became the first player this season to win on all three surfaces -- clay in Rome, grass at Wimbledon and hard court in Tel Aviv.
Djokovic won 32 of 36 first-service points (88.9 percent) and saved the lone break point he faced. Cilic held a 13-7 advantage in aces.
Korea Open
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan took down Canadian fourth seed Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the final in Seoul to win his second career ATP Tour title.
Nishioka, who upset No. 1 seed Casper Ruud of Norway in the quarterfinals, took a quick 4-1 lead in the second-set tiebreaker. Shapovalov cut the deficit to 4-3 and 5-4 before Nishioka got away, winning on his second match point.
Nishioka saved four of five break points and won the match without serving an ace.
Sofia Open
Marc-Andrea Huesler of Switzerland won his first career ATP Tour title by outlasting fifth seed Holger Rune of Denmark 6-4, 7-6 (8) in the final in Bulgaria.
Neither player broke serve during the second set, and they took turns swapping the lead during the ensuing tiebreaker. Rune led 5-3 before Huesler won the next three points, but Rune saved match point to keep it going. Huesler then had to save two set points to rally past his higher-ranked foe.
Huesler absorbed Rune's 11 aces and saved all four break points he faced.
