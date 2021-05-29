Novak Djokovic of Serbia beat Slovakia's Alex Molcan 6-4, 6-3 for the 83rd singles title of his career on Saturday at the Belgrade Open.
Playing in a final on home soil for the first time since 2011, the top-seeded and top-ranked Djokovic dropped his serve three times in the first set before taking control of the match.
Djokovic converted six of eight break opportunities in the 88-minute victory.
Djokovic, 34, won this event twice (2009, 2011) during its previous four-year run. Molcan, 23, was looking for his first title on tour.
Emilia-Romagna Open
Unseeded American Sebastian Korda beat Marco Cecchinato of Italy 6-2, 6-4 for his maiden ATP title Saturday on the clay in Parma, Italy.
Korda, who lost in the Delray final earlier this year, dominated on first serve and faced just one break point in the match and converted three of his six chances.
The 20-year-old Korda, who didn't drop a set in five matches this week, becomes the first American man to win a title on European clay since Sam Querrey in 2010 (Belgrade Open).
--Field Level Media
