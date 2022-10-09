No. 4 seed Novak Djokovic of Serbia recorded his 90th tour-level title on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4 victory over third-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in the final of the Astana Open in Kazakhstan.
The title was the fourth this season and second in a row for Djokovic, who emerged victorious in Tel Aviv last week.
Djokovic, 35, won 86.8 percent of his first-serve points (33 of 38) to dispatch Tsitsipas in 75 minutes and improve to 8-2 all-time in their head-to-head matches.
The 24-year-old Tsitsipas, who never took Djokovic to a break point in the final, will return to the Top 5 in the ATP rankings on Monday as a result of reaching his sixth final of the season.
Japan Open Tennis Championships
Third-seeded Taylor Fritz captured his third title of the season after posting a 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2) victory over fourth-seeded Frances Tiafoe in an All-American final in Tokyo.
Fritz, who turns 25 later this month, became the first American singles champion at the event since Pete Sampras in 1996 after dispatching Tiafoe in 1 hour, 57 minutes.
Fritz recorded 12 aces and benefited from four double faults by his opponent to improve to 5-1 in head-to-head competition versus Tiafoe.
Fritz also won 77 percent of his service points, as opposed to 64 for Tiafoe.
--Field Level Media
