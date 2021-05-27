Top seed Novak Djokovic rolled to a straight sets victory over Federico Coria 6-1, 6-0 on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the Belgrade Open.
Djokovic of Serbia will play Slovakian Andrej Martin, who knocked off Serb Dusan Lajovic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
Slovakia's Alex Molcan defeated Spaniard Fernando Verdasco, 6-2, 6-0 and will play eighth-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina, who won in a walk-over.
Emilia-Romagna Open
Sixth-seeded American Tommy Paul defeated No. 4 seed Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany 6-2, 6-4 to set up a semifinal match against fellow American Sebastian Korda in Parma, Italy.
Korda knocked off No. 8 seed Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-3, 6-3.
Spain's Jaume Munar upset fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France 6-1, 6-1 and will meet wild card Italian Marco Cecchinato, who defeated Norbert Gombos of Slovakia 6-3, 6-1.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.