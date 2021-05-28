Novak Djokovic of Serbia will play his first ATP Tour final on home soil since 2011 when he faces Slovakia's Alex Molcan on Saturday at the Belgrade Open.
The top-seeded and top-ranked Djokovic regrouped in the third set for a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 semifinal win Friday over another unseeded Slovakian, Andrej Martin. Djokovic saved seven of 10 break points and converted seven of his 11 break opportunities.
Molcan rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 victory against No. 8 seed Federico Delbonis of Argentina.
Djokovic, 34, won this event twice (2009, 2011) during its previous four-year run and will be seeking his 83rd tour-level title. Molcan, 23, is looking for his first title on tour.
Emilia-Romagna Open
Unseeded American Sebastian Korda and Marco Cecchinato of Italy will battle for the title Saturday on the clay in Parma, Italy.
Korda upended countryman and No. 6 seed Tommy Paul 6-3, 6-3 in the semifinals, winning 76 percent of his first-serve points and saving eight of nine break points.
Cecchinato needed two hours and 42 minutes to complete a 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-1 victory against Spain's Jaume Munar.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.