Arthur Rinderknech upset second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain 6-2, 6-4 at the Swiss Open Gstaad on Wednesday.
The Frenchman advanced to the quarterfinals in one hour, 34 minutes on the strength of eight aces and a first-serve winning percentage of 79 percent. In defeating Bautista Agut, ranked No. 16 in the world, Rinderknech posted his second career win over a top 20 player.
Next up for Rinderknech is Laslo Djere of Serbia, who defeated qualifier Zizou Bergs of Belgium 6-2, 4-6, 6-2.
In another upset, Hugo Gaston of France ousted fifth-seeded Federico Delbonis of Argentina 6-0, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (3) to reach his first ATP Tour quarterfinal. He'll face Cristian Garin of Chile, the fourth seed, who defeated Australian Marc Polmans 6-3, 6-0.
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Top seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas of Spain survived a challenge from home-country wild card Duje Ajdukovic 7-5, 6-4 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals in Umag, Croatia.
Ramos-Vinolas broke his seven-match losing streak with the win. In the quarterfinals, he will meet Stefano Travaglia of Italy, a 6-4, 6-3 winner over Carlos Taberner of Spain.
Fourth-seeded Richard Gasquet of France reached his third quarterfinal of the year by defeating Italian qualifier Alessandro Giannessi 7-6 (4), 6-4. He awaits the winner of the match between Marco Cecchinato of Italy and Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.
--Field Level Media
