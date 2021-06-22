No. 2 seed Dominic Thiem of Austria injured his right wrist while leading his first set 5-2 and retired from a second-round match Tuesday against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino at the Mallorca Championships in Spain.
Thiem, the fifth-ranked player in the world and the 2020 U.S. Open champion, was playing his first grass-court event since 2019 at Wimbledon.
"It's nice for me to be in the quarterfinals, but winning this way is not so cool," Mannarino said in an on-court interview. "I really like Dominic, he's such a nice guy and I hope he will be feeling better soon."
No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia coasted to a 6-4, 6-2 win over Corentin Moutet of France, while Spain's Feliciano Lopez became the 10th active player to reach 500 career ATP Tour wins when he upset No. 6 seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Other winners Tuesday included Norwegian No. 5 seed Casper Ruud, French No. 7 seed Ugo Humbert and American Sam Querrey.
Viking International Eastbourne
No. 8 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan defeated countryman Mikhail Kukushkin 6-1, 6-4 in 58 minutes, smashing 18 aces compared to his opponent's zero.
Bublik was one of 12 winners Tuesday after Monday's first-round matches at the grass-court event in England were postponed due to rain.
No. 6 seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain beat Swede Mikael Ymer 7-5, 6-1, while Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori upset Spanish No. 7 seed Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-3.
Also advancing were Hungary's Marton Fucsovics; Great Britain's Liam Broady; Egor Gerasimov and Ilya Ivashka of Belarus; Australians John Millman, Alexei Popyrin and Max Purcell; Canadian Vasek Pospisil; and Andreas Seppi of Italy.
--Field Level Media
