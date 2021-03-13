Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili defeated fifth-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2) on Saturday to win the Qatar ExxonMobil Open championship in Doha, Qatar.
Basilashvili, 29, battled through windy conditions and did not face a break point in the 90-minute match.
Basilashvili, who eliminated No. 2 seed Roger Federer of Switzerland in the second round, has won his last four ATP Tour finals (2018 German Open, 2018 China Open and 2019 Hamburg European Open).
Open 13 Provence
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia will take on unseeded Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert in Sunday's final in Marseille, France.
They split their previous two head-to-head meetings, with Herbert winning the most recent match in a five-setter at the 2019 French Open.
Medvedev was leading 6-4, 3-0 (40-15) when Australia's Matthew Ebden retired due to injury.
In the other semifinal, Herbert defeated fourth-seeded countryman Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2 in one hour, six minutes. Herbert struck nine asses and never faced a break point.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.