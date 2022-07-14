Maxime Cressy and John Isner earned victories Thursday to set up a meeting in the semifinals of the Infosys Hall of Fame Open at Newport, R.I.
Isner, the No. 2 seed, pushed through with a 7-6 (2), 6-7 (6), 7-6 (5) victory over No. 5 seed Benjamin Bonzi of France. Isner had 29 aces and put 65 percent of his first serves in play during a match that lasted just shy of three hours.
Cressy, the No. 4 seed, got past fellow American Steve Johnson with a 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-4 victory. He overcame 12 double faults by logging 27 aces while winning 90 percent of first-serve points (55 of 61).
In the opposite side of the bracket, No. 1 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada fell 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Jason Kubler of Australia in a second-round match. Kubler's victory was the resumption of a match from Wednesday that was suspended due to darkness.
Nordea Open
No. 2 seed Andrey Rublev of Russia advanced to the quarterfinals at Bastad, Sweden, with a 7-5, 6-4, 7-6 (2) victory over Federico Coria of Argentina.
Rublev will move on to face Laslo Djere of Serbia, who was a 7-5, 6-2 winner over Swiss qualifier Marc-Andrea Huesler.
No. 8 seed Sebastian Baez of Argentina also advanced to the quarterfinals with an easy 6-2, 6-3 victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain. Baez next will face Dominic Thiem of Austria, who was a 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-4 winner over No. 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.
