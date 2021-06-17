Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini of Italy defeated five-time former champion Andy Murray 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to move into the quarterfinals at the cinch Championships in London.
Berrettini, who hasn't lost a set in his debut at the grass-court event at Queen's Club, fired 14 aces and saved all three break points he faced against the 34-year-old former World No. 1. Berrettini will face another Brit next as No. 6 Daniel Evans advanced with a 6-4, 7-6 (7) win over France's Adrian Mannarino.
No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 win over Spain's Feliciano Lopez in one hour and 10 minutes, setting up a quarterfinal clash with American Frances Tiafoe. Tiafoe was a 6-3, 7-6 (3) winner over Viktor Troicki of Serbia.
Noventi Open
France's Ugo Humbert struck 10 aces in a 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3 upset of No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev of Germany to reach the quarterfinals in Halle, Germany.
Humbert won 77 percent (53 of 69) of his first-serve points against Zverev, who hammered 20 aces but suffered a critical service break in the fourth game of the deciding set. Humbert will face American Sebastian Korda, who also went the distance in a 2-6, 6-3, 7-5 defeat of Japan's Kei Nishikori.
South Africa's Lloyd George Harris and Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili will meet in another quarterfinal. Harris took down Slovakia's Lukas Lacko 6-3, 7-6 (8) and Basilashvili posted a 6-2, 7-5 win over France's Arthur Rinderknech.
--Field Level Media
