Matija Pecotic saw his dream run end Wednesday in the second round of the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open.
The 33-year-old Croatian, who works full time for an investment firm, lost 6-3, 6-3 to the United States' Marcos Giron.
Pecotic, who is ranked 784th in the world, qualified for the tournament and then won his ATP Tour main-draw debut on Tuesday, beating former world No. 8 Jack Sock.
Against Giron, Pecotic failed to convert any of his three break-point opportunities, and he won just 44 percent of his second-serve points (11 of 25).
Giron's quarterfinal opponent will be fourth-seeded Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia, who beat Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-3, 7-5.
The United States' Mackenzie McDonald upset fifth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-3, 3-6, 6-2. In the last match of the night, third-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov opposed the United States' Michael Mmoh.
Argentina Open
Second-seeded Cameron Norrie of Great Britain came from behind to edge Argentine wild-card entrant Facundo Diaz Acosta 4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (6) in the second round at Buenos Aires.
Diaz Acosta led 5-3 in the second set but twice lost his serve while serving for the match. The players traded service breaks early in the third set, and Diaz Acosta later led 4-1 in the decisive tiebreaker before winning seven of the last nine points.
Elsewhere in second-round action, Serbia's Dusan Lajovic won a battle of qualifiers against Argentina's Camilo Ugo Carabelli, prevailing 6-3, 6-1. Another Argentine, Tomas Martin Etcheverry, rallied for a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 win over Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.
Top-seeded Carlos Alcaraz of Spain opposed Serbia's Laslo Djere in the final match of the night.
ABN AMRO Open
Australia's Alex de Minaur knocked out second-seeded Andrey Rublev 6-4, 6-4 in first-round action at Rotterdam, Netherlands.
Rublev won just 38 percent of his second-serve points (12 of 32) and never managed a break point against de Minaur, who converted two of his six break chances.
Three second-round matches were contested, and two seeded players were eliminated. Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov edged fifth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5), and the Netherlands' Tallon Griekspoor knocked out eighth-seeded German Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Switzerland's Stan Wawrinka also moved into the quarterfinals by beating France's Richard Gasquet 6-3, 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Holger Rune of Denmark, the United States' Maxime Cressy, Italy's Jannik Sinner and the Netherlands' Botic van de Zandschulp won first-round matches.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.