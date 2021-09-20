Fifth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego needed just 73 minutes to record a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Monday in first-round play at the Moselle Open in Metz, France.
Eighth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Italy's Gianluca Mager. Canada's Vasek Pospisil moved on with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.
Also, Frenchman Jeremy Chardy withdrew from his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff due to a back injury. Sweden's Mikael Ymer is replacing Chardy in the draw.
Astana Open
Seventh-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia notched a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in a first-round match in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Spain's Jaume Munar moved on with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 triumph over Andreas Seppi of Italy.
Also, Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Fernando Verdasco of Spain.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.