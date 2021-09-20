Fifth-seeded Italian Lorenzo Sonego needed just 73 minutes to record a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Marton Fucsovics of Hungary on Monday in first-round play at the Moselle Open in Metz, France.

Eighth-seeded Nikoloz Basilashvili also advanced with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over Italy's Gianluca Mager. Canada's Vasek Pospisil moved on with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over Frenchman Gregoire Barrere.

Also, Frenchman Jeremy Chardy withdrew from his match against Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff due to a back injury. Sweden's Mikael Ymer is replacing Chardy in the draw.

Astana Open

Seventh-seeded Laslo Djere of Serbia notched a 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 victory over Colombia's Daniel Elahi Galan in a first-round match in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.

Spain's Jaume Munar moved on with a 6-3, 7-6 (6) victory over Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic. Timofey Skatov of Kazakhstan advanced with a 7-6 (3), 4-6, 6-1 triumph over Andreas Seppi of Italy.

Also, Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia posted a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Fernando Verdasco of Spain.

--Field Level Media

