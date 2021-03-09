Qualifier Lloyd Harris of South Africa overcame 17 aces from seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland to score a first-round upset Tuesday at the Qatar ExxonMobil Open in Doha.
Despite the heavy-handed serve from Wawrinka, Harris moved on 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6), 7-5 after he saved seven of the eight break points he faced in the two-hour, 28-minute match.
Great Britain's Daniel Evans also won in the first round to advance to a second-round matchup with No. 2 seed Roger Federer. Other first-round winners on Tuesday included Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, No. 6 seed David Goffin of Belarus, Tunisia's Malek Jaziri and Canada's Vasek Pospisil.
Chile Dove Men+Care Open
Seventh-seeded Federico Coria of Argentina survived a three-hour, 14-minute epic-length upset bid from Italy's Gianluca Mager 4-6, 7-6 (4), 7-6 (4) on Tuesday in first-round play at Santiago, Chile.
Coria converted a meager 1 of 11 break points, but held on after saving seven of the nine break points he faced. Also on Tuesday, No. 8 seed Federico Delbonis of Argentina needed three sets to down Spain's Jaume Munar 6-4, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Other first-round winners on Tuesday included Denmark's Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune, Slovakia's Andrej Martin, Chile's Alejandro Tabilo and Peru's Juan Pablo Varillas.
Open 13 Provence
Seventh-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain needed only 46 minutes to defeat Greece's Petros Tsitsipas 6-0, 6-2 in the first round at the Open 13 Provence in Marseille, France
Meanwhile, No. 6 seed Kei Nishikori of Japan was upset in just 71 minutes by France's Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Fokina converted five of eight breakpoints to his runaway win, while Herbert blasted 11 aces to just one double fault in ousting Nishikori.
Other first-round winners on Tuesday included Australia's Matthew Ebden, Mackenzie McDonald of the United States, and Frenchmen Arthur Rinderknech, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Lucas Pouille.
--Field Level Media
