South Africa's Kevin Anderson recorded 12 aces and advanced to the quarterfinals of the Millennium Estoril Open with a 6-3, 7-6 (4) win against Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena on Wednesday in Portugal.
Anderson trailed 2-4 in the tiebreak before winning five straight points to finish in one hour and 49 minutes. He'll face No. 6 seed Marin Cilic of Croatia, who endured two rain delays and rallied to beat Portugal's Nuno Borges 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.
No. 3 seed Ugo Humbert of France outlasted Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, and No. 8 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain cruised to a 6-1, 6-2 win over France's Jeremy Chardy.
BMW Open
Top-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany began his quest for a third Munich title with a 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania in 87 minutes.
The 2017 and 2018 champion's quarterfinal opponent will be Belarusian qualifier Ilya Ivashka, who stormed from behind for a 6-7 (7), 6-1, 6-2 win against American Mackenzie McDonald. Ivashka tallied eight aces and never lost his serve.
No. 2 seed Casper Ruud of Norway defeated Uruguay's Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2. No. 8 John Millman of Australia was trailing 4-6, 2-0 against Guido Pella when the Argentinian retired with an injury after 75 minutes.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.