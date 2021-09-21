Seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia needed three sets to defeat Frenchman Alexandre Muller 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 Tuesday at the Moselle Open in Metz, France.
Alternate Mikael Ymer of Sweden stepped in for an injured Jeremy Chardy to post a 7-5, 6-3 win over Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff.
Also, Britain's Andy Murray was a three-set winner over Ugo Humbert of France, courtesy of a 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 victory. Other winners included Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, Marcus Giron, and lucky loser Philipp Kohlschreiber of Germany.
Astana Open
Fifth-seeded John Millman of Australia needed a rally to defeat qualifier Dmitry Popko 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in a first-round match in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Sixth-seeded Benoit Paire of France fell to Egor Gerasimov of Belarus in straight sets. Belarusian Ilya Ivashka defeated Elias Ymer of Sweden 6-2, 6-4.
Also, Italian Lorenzo Musetti defeated Australia's Marc Polman 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
--Field Level Media
