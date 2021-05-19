Sixth-seeded Jannik Sinner of Italy came back from a tough first-set loss Wednesday to defeat Russia's Aslan Karatsev 0-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the first round of the Open Parc Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes Lyon.
The match pitted two players ranked inside the ATP's top 25 and lasted 2 hours, 33 minutes. Sinner pulled out the victory despite Karatsev winning 51 percent of the match's total points and 63 percent of his first serve points.
Fourth-seeded David Goffin wasn't as fortunate as Sinner. The Belgian lost his second-round match against Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Other winners: No. 8 Karen Khachanov of Russia, lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech of France, and alternate Lorenzo Musetti of Italy.
Gonet Geneva Open
No. 3 seed Casper Ruud of Norway took care of business against American Tennys Sandgren with a 7-5, 6-2 second-round victory.
Meanwhile, Swiss wild card Dominic Stephan Stricker continued a run of good form in his native country by beating Marton Fucsovics 7-5, 6-4, to advance to the quarterfinals.
Second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada saw his match against Italian Marco Cecchinato postponed due to rain.
Other winners: No. 4 Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Dominik Koepfer of Germany.
--Field Level Media
