Top-seeded Jannik Sinner recorded 17 winners and committed just six unforced errors on Friday while knocking off Arthur Rinderknech of France 6-4, 6-2 to advance to the semifinals of the European Open at Antwerp, Belgium.
Sinner of Italy needed just 79 minutes to finish off Rinderknech. He will next face seventh-seeded South African Lloyd Harris, who posted a 6-2, 7-5 triumph over Hungary's Marton Fucsovics in another quarterfinal match.
Second-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentina dispatched American qualifier Brandon Nakashima 6-4, 6-2. Schwartzman's semifinal opponent will be American qualifier Jenson Brooksby, who registered a 7-5, 6-0 victory over Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Kremlin Cup
Aslan Karatsev of Russia won 75.9 percent of his first-serve points while recording a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Gilles Simon of France to reach the semifinals in Moscow.
Karatsev won six of the final seven games of the quarterfinal match. He will next face third-seeded countrymate Karen Khachanov, who outlasted Australian John Millman 7-5, 7-6 (4) in two hours and 25 minutes.
Sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia rolled to a 6-1, 6-2 win over Spain's Pedro Martinez. Cilic's semifinal opponent is lucky loser Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania, who notched a 6-2, 7-6 (1) win over France's Adrian Mannarino.
