Jan-Lennard Struff upset top-seeded and World No. 2 Daniil Medvedev of Russia 7-6 (6), 6-3 in the opening round of the Noventi Open on Tuesday in Halle, Germany.
The unseeded German trailed 2-5 in the first set before rallying for one of the biggest wins of his career, striking nine aces and saving four of six break points in the one-hour, 34-minute match.
Among other seeded players in action, No. 3 Alexander Zverev held off fellow German Dominik Koepfer 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. No. 4 Andrey Rublev of Russia defeated countryman Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (5). South Africa's Lloyd Harris took down No. 8 Gael Monfils of France, 6-4, 6-4. Other winners included Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime, Georgia's Nikoloz Basilashvili, Japan's Kei Nishikori, Slovakia's Lukas Lacko, Germany's Philipp Kohlschreiber and Frenchmen Ugo Humbert and Arthur Rinderknech.
cinch Championships
Five-time tournament champion Andy Murray thrilled fans at The Queen's Club with a 6-3, 6-2 defeat of France's Benoit Paire in the first round in London.
The former World No. 1 never faced a break point in the 65-minute victory, the Brit's first win in a grass-court match since Eastbourne in 2018. Murray, 34, missed most of 2019 and 2020 seasons recovering from hip surgery.
Murray will face No. 1 seed Matteo Berrettini in the second round after the Italian opened with a 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) win against countryman Stefano Travaglia. Also advancing were No. 2 seed Denis Shapovalov of Canada, No. 4 Alex de Minaur of Australia, No. 6 Daniel Evans of Great Britain, No. 8 Fabio Fognini of Italy, American Frances Tiafoe, Croatia's Marin Cilic and Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.
--Field Level Media
