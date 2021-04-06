Fifth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany saved five match points in a 1-6, 6-1, 7-5 victory over Portugal's Joao Sousa in first-round action Tuesday at the Sardegna Open in Cagliari, Italy.
Struff overcame a 5-2 deficit in the deciding set and will face British qualifier Liam Broady, a 6-1, 6-3 winner against Switzerland's Marc-Andrea Huesler.
Sixth-seeded Australian John Millman needed three hours and 15 minutes to put away Argentina's Federico Coria, 7-6 (5), 3-6, 6-3. Other winners included 19-year-old Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who crushed Austria's Dennis Novak 6-0, 6-1 in 53 minutes. Also advancing to the second round were Slovakia's Jozef Kovalik and Andrej Martin, Italy's Marco Cecchinato and France's Gilles Simon.
Andalucia Open
Fifth-seeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain rallied for a 6-7 (1), 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia-Herzegovina in Marbella, Spain.
Fellow Spaniard and No. 6 seed Feliciano Lopez had an easier time, firing 12 aces and saving all four break points in a 6-4, 6-4 defeat of Japan's Taro Daniel. Lopez next faces 17-year-old countryman Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Serbia's Nikola Milojevic 7-6 (3), 6-3.
Other first-round winners included Argentina's Facundo Bagnis, Ilya Ivashka of Belarus, Gianluca Mager of Italy and Spain's Jaume Munar and Mario Vilella Martinez.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.