No. 5 seed Hubert Hurkacz of Poland raced to a 6-1, 6-4 victory against World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia to claim the Terra Wortmann Open title on Sunday in Halle, Germany.
It was the first title on grass for Hurkacz and made him just the seventh player in the Open Era to win his first five championship matches on the ATP Tour.
Hurkacz, 25, struck nine aces, never faced a break point and broke the top seed's serve three times in the 63-minute match. He improved to 3-2 head-to-head against Medvedev.
Cinch Championships
No. 2 seed Matteo Berrettini of Italy defended his title at the Queen's Club in London with a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Filip Krajinovic of Serbia.
Berrettini fired 14 aces, broke his opponent's serve three times and collected his seventh tour-level trophy (fourth on grass) in one hour and 34 minutes.
Berrettini, 30, improved to 3-0 against Krajinovic while boosting his career record on grass to 32-6. He has won 20 of his last 21 matches on that surface.
--Field Level Media
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.