Top-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland delivered 13 aces and ousted Great Britain's Andy Murray 7-6 (4), 6-3, to advance to the semifinals of the Moselle Open in Metz, France, on Friday.
Hurkacz also won 45 of 54 first-service points (83.3 percent) and saved all four break points he faced against the three-time Grand Slam winner. He will face Peter Gojowczyk in the semifinals after the German rallied to beat American Marcos Giron 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Nos. 2 and 3 seeds Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain and Gael Monfils of France also reached the semis Friday. Carreno Busta knocked out Denmark's Holger Rune 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, and Monfils topped No. 8 seed Nikoloz Basilashvili of Georgia 6-3, 6-3.
Astana Open
No. 2 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan and No. 8 seed Ilya Ivashka of Belarus reached the semifinals with wins Friday at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
Bublik defeated Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-3, 6-4, while Ivashka bounced back after dropping an early set to beat Finland's Emil Ruusuvuori 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. Ruusuvuori was a day removed from upsetting No. 1 seed Aslan Karatsev of Russia.
Friday also included two upsets: Australian James Duckworth toppled countryman and No. 5 seed John Millman 6-4, 6-4, and South Korea's Soonwoo Kwon outlasted Serbian seventh seed Laslo Djere 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-0. In the semis, Bublik will battle Kwon and Ivashka will draw Duckworth.
--Field Level Media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.